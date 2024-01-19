The partnership will support SECI on its journey to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030, advancing the nation's climate commitments, reducing carbon emissions, and driving the expansion of India’s renewable generation capacity

Solarpack signs 25-year PPA with Solar Energy Corporation of India for 410MW Gorbea solar project in Rajasthan. (Credit: Michael Pointner from Pixabay)

Solarpack has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with Solar Energy Corporation of India, a company of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy with a mandate to facilitate the implementation of the National Solar Mission.

The partnership will support SECI on its journey to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030, advancing the nation’s climate commitments, reducing carbon emissions, and driving the expansion of India’s renewable generation capacity.

Solarpack will supply 755 GWh of clean energy annually starting in 2025. The energy will be generated by Gorbea, a 410 MW solar photovoltaic project located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The project will generate an amount of energy equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 128,000 households in India. Gorbea will help avoid approximately 13.3 million tons of carbon emissions during the lifetime of the project.

Leo Moreno, Solarpack’s CEO, commented: “With the signing of this PPA, Solarpack demonstrates its ability to be competitive in delivering clean energy around the world and its commitment to building a large renewable portfolio in India. At Solarpack, we support our customers with the best commercial proposals, the result of our vertical integration and extensive track record in the development and construction of renewable projects globally”.

Sajay K. V., Solarpack’s CEO in India, said: “The signing of this PPA represents an important milestone for us. We are proud to work with Solar Energy Corporation of India by contributing with our clean energy to help to achieve the ambitious decarbonization commitments of the country”.

Solarpack’s activity in India began in 2015, successfully consolidating its presence through eight solar photovoltaic plants across the country. With this PPA, Solarpack´s portfolio in India will approach 1 GW, with 139 MW of operating projects, a PPA awarded to the 450 MW Anboto project, and now Gorbea. The company’s goal is to drive progress in the energy sector’s transition to renewable sources. Solarpack’s commitment to sustainability has been recognized by the Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating, positioning the company as the world’s most sustainable utility.

Source: Company Press Release