Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas

Solaris announces $80m funding for Warintza Project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Solaris and OMF Fund IV SPV D LLC and OMF Fund IV SPV E LLC, entities managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (collectively, “Orion”), have entered into definitive agreements with respect to the previously announced financing package of US$80 million for the advancement of the Warintza Project (the “Project”) in Ecuador, comprised of a US$60 million senior secured debt facility (the “Senior Loan”), an offtake with a buyback provision (the “Offtake”), a subscription for US$10 million in equity and a commitment for US$10 million in additional equity financing.

Mr. Richard Warke, Executive Chairman, commented: “This financing package funds the advancement of Warintza through studies and permitting, leading to a substantially de-risked Project. This is a very special asset that has the potential to create tremendous long-term value for all stakeholders as it unlocks one of the last remaining major greenfield copper districts at low elevation and adjacent to infrastructure in the entire mining industry.”

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.

Source: Company Press Release