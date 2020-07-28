Solar Plus Development completed the sale of the 350MWac solar PV project in Fort Bend County, Texas

Solar Plus Development and Avondale Solar complete the sale of 350MWac solar project in the US. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Solar Plus Development, a subsidiary of Plus Renewable Technologies (Plus) and Avondale Solar (Avondale), completed the sale of the 350MWac solar PV project in Fort Bend County, Texas, that the Sellers have been developing via their affiliate, AP Solar Holdings (AP Solar), to an affiliate of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP).

On July 7, 2020, CIP, Fighting Jays Solar and Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. (“Shell”) entered into a long term hedge agreement under which Shell will purchase physical power from Fighting Jays Solar. Additionally, on July 23, 2020, CIP issued notice to proceed to Centerpoint Energy to begin construction of a substation to allow Fighting Jays Solar to interconnect into the ERCOT grid. Snapper Creek Energy Advisors, LLC advised CIP on the structuring and execution of the novel hedge program with Shell.

Fighting Jays Solar is expected to break ground in second half of 2020 and be operational by the summer of 2022. Due to its close proximity to the Houston metro area, the Fighting Jays Solar project is expected to experience minimal curtailment and basis risk to the premium Houston Zone of ERCOT.

Speaking on behalf of the Sellers, Trevor Nash, the CEO of AP Solar Holdings, LLC said, “We are very pleased to have completed our agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners on the development and sale of Fighting Jays Solar and we look forward to working with CIP on other projects in the future. When fully operational, Fighting Jays will be the largest renewable facility supplying clean and reliable power to the Houston Zone. Due to projected population growth, Houston Zone is expected to be by far the largest load pocket in ERCOT over the next several years.”

