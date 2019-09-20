Solar Frontier Americas, the long-term owner of the project, will be responsible for the operations of the solar facility

Image: Solar Frontier Americas has acquired 50.5MW solar project in Stanislaus County. Photo: courtesy of andreas160578/Pixabay.

Solar Frontier Americas has acquired a 50.5MW solar project located in Stanislaus County from CS Solar, a joint venture company of Samsung Solar Energy for an undisclosed price.

The power generated from the Central 40 PV installation will be supplied to Silicon Valley Power, the not-for-profit municipal utility of Santa Clara, California, through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Solar Frontier Americas, the long-term owner of the project, will be responsible for the operations of the solar facility, located in Stanislaus County, California.

Solar Frontier Americas’ IPP business unit CEO Charles Pimentel said: “With a long track record of working with leading investor-owned utilities, munis and community choice aggregators, and the financial strength of our global organization, Solar Frontier Americas continues to pursue large-scale project acquisitions to grow our wholesale renewable energy power business.”

The construction of the project is slated to begin in 2020 and is expected to become operational later in that year.

President and CEO of Samsung C&T America Seung-gul Lee said: “Samsung Solar Energy is pleased to sell this project which we developed with Coldwell Solar, to an organization with the utility-scale development expertise and power generation management capabilities of Solar Frontier Americas.

“There continues to be strong demand for solar projects well-managed through the development stage. As a leading renewable energy project developer, we’re well-positioned to deliver on that demand.”

Recent acquisitions of Solar Frontier Americas

In September, Solar Frontier Americas, the US-based renewable energy subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Company, had secured a 100MW solar project located in Colorado from GCL New Energy, a unit of Chinese power producer GCL New Energy Holdings for an undisclosed price.

Prior to that, the company had acquired the 210MW Mustang Two solar project located in Kings County, California. Solar Frontier had also signed a 56 MW PPA with California-based Community Choice Aggregator (CCA).

The company claims it is developing a pipeline of utility-scale projects with a combined capacity of more than 1GW.