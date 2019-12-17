The three-year contract will support both onshore and offshore activity for BP operated projects in the Caspian Sea area

Image: SOCAR Petrofac JV has signed project management services contract. Photo: courtesy of Petrofac Limited.

Petrofac, in a joint venture (JV) with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has secured a Project Management Services contract to support BP’s operations in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The three-year contract will support both onshore and offshore activity for BP operated projects in the Caspian Sea area including Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP).

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, Petrofac EPS East, commented: We continue to expand our service offering in the region with our key partner SOCAR. Petrofac has been active in Azerbaijan for over 15 years, providing skills development opportunities and services across the country’s oil and gas and petrochemical industries, so this award further underpins our international presence. We have worked with BP previously in the region and we are well positioned and committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient support in the delivery of their significant projects moving forwards in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Khalik Mammadov Vice President, SOCAR, said: We have established a successful partnership with Petrofac that continues to flourish, the Joint Venture combines our respective experience, local knowledge and depth of capabilities. I am delighted with this latest award to support BP in the Caspian region, which has become one of the major oil and gas producing areas in the world.

Source: Company Press Release