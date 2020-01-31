SNC-Lavalin will provide fuel channel and feeder replacement detailed designs for Unit 3 and Unit 4 of the nuclear facility

The Bruce Power nuclear facility located in Canada. (Credit: Bruce Power)

Bruce Power has awarded three contracts, worth $34m in total, to Canadian EPC services company SNC-Lavalin’s wholly-owned subsidiary Candu Energy to support the firm’s major component replacement (MCR) programme at the ​Bruce Power nuclear station in Canada.

Bruce Power is a partnership of TC Energy, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement Systems (OMERS), the Power Workers’ Union and The Society of United Professionals.

Under the contract, SNC-Lavalin will be responsible for fuel channel and feeder replacement (FCFR) detailed designs for Unit 3 and Unit 4 and a seismic margin assessment (SMA) of the site.

SNC-Lavalin Nuclear president Sandy Taylor: “SNC-Lavalin looks forward to collaborating and contributing our CANDU expertise to extend the life of Bruce Power’s Units 3 and 4 into the long-term future.

“The lessons learned from the successful completion of Unit 6 detailed designs will be applied to further optimize project execution. This is the value we bring as the custodian of CANDU technology.”

SNC-Lavalin is expected to complete the contract work in 2023

SNC-Lavalin said that the services will help extend the operational life of the reactors until 2064.

Bruce Power president and CEO Mike Rencheck said: “As we progress our Life Extension program, we continue to create jobs and boost our economy while ensuring a reliable supply of low-cost, clean electricity for Ontario families and businesses.

“SNC-Lavalin’s long history of excellence and experience in the nuclear industry will support Bruce Power’s commitment to delivering our Life Extension Program to the highest degree of quality, on time and on budget.”

SNC-Lavalin’s scope of work includes detailed design of Unit 3 and Unit 4 MCR fuel channel assemblies and calandria tubes, including pressure tubes, end fittings, positioning assemblies, bearing and shielding sleeves and inserts and rolled joints.

The firm will also undertake a stress analysis to determine the strains of the calandria and shield tank assembly. Work is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The firm will undertake detailed design of the Unit 3 and 4 feeders, which include a partial replacement of the feeder cabinet and items inside such as instrumentation lines and I&C components.

In July 2019, Candu Energy secured contracts worth $36m (£28.8m) from Bruce Power to support its operational objectives.