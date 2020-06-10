Fuel channel inspections are part of periodic inspection activities of the Cernavoda Unit 1 reactor

Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant (Credit: Zlatko Krastev/Wikipedia.org)

SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Candu Energy Inc., was awarded two contracts by Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN). The contracts are for fuel channel and feeder assembly inspections on the Cernavoda Unit 1 CANDU nuclear reactor during the 2020 outage. These contract wins are aligned with the Company’s new strategy moving forward towards engineering services and greater growth.

“SNC-Lavalin is grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting SNN with the inspection of fuel channels in Cernavoda Unit 1 through our experienced team of trusted field services experts,” said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. “Our successful track record in delivering such services is the bedrock of our ongoing trusted relationship with SNN.”

“We are looking forward to working with SNC-Lavalin for the periodic inspection of the fuel channel and feeder assembly of Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 during the 2020 outage,” said Cosmin Ghita, CEO, SNN. “We have a very strong cooperation experience with great results and we are keen on having excellent engineering services to optimize our performance.”

Fuel channel inspections are part of periodic inspection activities of the Cernavoda Unit 1 reactor. Feeder assembly inspections involve SNC-Lavalin engineers and technicians performing ultrasonic inspection activities on major components.

Cernavoda Unit 1 produces over 700 MW of electricity, about 10 per cent of Romania’s electricity demands. It was commissioned and began commercial full power operation in December 1996. Since a nuclear plant does not emit greenhouse gases that contribute to acid rain and global warming, Unit 1 has avoided the release of more than four million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide (CO2) that would have been produced by a fossil fuel plant.

