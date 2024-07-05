SLB OneSubsea to develop a highly configurable subsea production platform for the Kaminho project. (Credit: Business Wire)

SLB OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has won a contract from TotalEnergies pertaining to the development of the Kaminho project in Angolan waters.

The contract involves the development of a 13-well subsea production system, encompassing associated equipment and services.

Awarding of the contract follows the final investment decision (FID) taken by TotalEnergies and its partners in May 2024.

The Kaminho project will be executed in two phases for the Cameia and Golfinho discoveries by TotalEnergies and its Block 20/11 partners. First oil production is scheduled for 2028, targeting an estimated output of 70,000 barrels per day.

In the initial phase for the Cameia field, SLB OneSubsea will collaborate with TotalEnergies to deploy a versatile subsea production platform featuring standardised vertical monobore subsea trees, wellheads, and control systems.

SLB OneSubsea CEO Mads Hjelmeland said: “We are excited for this opportunity to unlock the large potential of the Kaminho project together with TotalEnergies.

“Our collaborative contract model enables us to leverage both standardisation and highly configurable subsea production platforms, creating greater efficiencies and long-term value for this and future projects in Angola and around the world.”

The Kaminho project is expected to generate over 10 million man-hours in Angola, primarily for offshore operations and local yard construction.

SLB OneSubsea is expected to actively support the project’s execution in Angola, encompassing assembly, module manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and ongoing field services.

TotalEnergies’ partners in Block 20/11 include Petronas Angola E&P and Sonangol Pesquisa & Produção, holding stakes of 40% and 20% respectively. TotalEnergies E&P Angola Block 20, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, owns the remaining 40% and operates the concession.

Situated 100km offshore in water depths of 1,700m, the Kaminho project marks the first major deepwater development in the Kwanza basin.

The project entails converting a very large crude carrier (VLCC) into a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which will integrate with a subsea production network. Previously, TotalEnergies awarded three contracts totaling $3.7bn to Saipem for activities related to the Kaminho project.