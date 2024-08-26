Skyborn wraps up the installation of all 80 foundations at the 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project in Taiwan. (Credit: Skyborn Renewables)

Skyborn Renewables, through its subsidiary Yunneng Wind Power, has completed the installation of all 80 foundations at the 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm (Yunlin OWF) in Taiwan.

The latest deployment, which covers both the monopiles and transition pieces, positions the Taiwanese offshore wind farm on track for full completion by the end of 2024.

Currently, 68 of the wind turbine generators (WTG) have been installed at the Yunlin offshore wind farm. Of these, 52 are already feeding renewable electricity into the grid.

In addition, 56 out of the 69 inner array grids and all 12 export cables have been laid.

These developments mark the commencement of the offshore wind farm project’s final installation phase.

Located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8km and 17km off the Taiwanese west coast, at water depths from 7m to 35m, the Yunlin project is being constructed by Yunneng Wind Power.

The partners of Skyborn Renewables in Yunneng Wind Power include TotalEnergies, Thai power producer Electricity Generating Public Company (EGCO), and Japan-based investment and trading firm Sojitz.

Upon its completion, the Yunlin offshore wind farm is expected to generate enough green energy to serve the energy requirements of over 600,000 households in Taiwan. It is also set to become the country’s second-largest offshore wind farm.

The project is spread over an area of 82km² and will feature 80 wind turbine generators. The electricity produced by it will be transmitted into the power grid through two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu in Yunlin County.

Under two 20-year power purchase agreements, Taiwan Power will receive the renewable energy generated by the Yunlin offshore wind farm project.

Skyborn Renewables CEO Patrick Lammers said: “This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work of our team and the collaborative spirit with our partners. We thank the Taiwanese government for their ongoing support.

“With the significant construction progress, successful financial restructuring, localisation advancements, and a clear commitment to environmental responsibility, we demonstrate our commitment to Taiwan’s clean energy transition.”

According to Skyborn Renewables, the Yunlin project is the first offshore wind project to voluntarily exceed localisation commitments.

The offshore wind farm project team has partnered with Taiwan-based manufacturers Formosa Heavy Industries and CTCI Machinery for key localisation initiatives, including 40 monopiles and 40 transition pieces.

