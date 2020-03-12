The six companies include OxraGrid, Origin Tech, Beluga Seatech, Utility AR, Wootzano and Build Stream

The Launch Academy North East initiative focuses on cleantech technology solutions. (Credit: Offshore Renewable Energy.)

Six UK innovators have won out against fierce competition to secure a place in the first intake of the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s industry-backed regional cleantech accelerator programme, the Launch Academy North East.

From high quality applications, six companies were selected by a panel made up of industry representatives from ORE Catapult, EDF Energy, Royal IHC, Northstar Ventures, Sintons Law, Blu Sky, Newcastle Eagle Lab and TusPark Newcastle.

The successful companies – OxraGrid, Origin Tech, Beluga Seatech, Utility AR, Wootzano and Build Stream – are all developing ambitious and innovative cleantech solutions in order to enhance the North East of England’s offshore wind supply chain and drive cost reduction through innovation.

The companies will now undertake a 12-week programme of core modules provided by the partners, including funding, legal, IP, accountancy and investor readiness support, as well as modules delivered by ORE Catapult such as technology assessment, supply chain readiness and business case review. In addition, they will each access £20,000 of investment, provided by the North East Innovation Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Northstar Ventures.

James Battensby, ORE Catapult’s Head of Research Business Development, said: “The North East of England has long played a pivotal role in the energy innovation landscape. Launch Academy North East will continue this tradition accelerating new products and services to market which will support the low carbon transition. The Offshore Wind Sector Deal has ambitious targets to create 27,000 jobs and £2.6 billion in exports by 2030, and so supporting innovative new companies will be critical to achieving this goal”

Stephen Price, Investment Director for Northstar Ventures, said: “We’re delighted to be working with this ambitious programme that is supporting an industry sector with huge growth potential for the North East and beyond. Through the programme, we’re looking forward to backing some exciting, early stage technology businesses, which have the potential to address some of the key challenges in the sector.”

John Marsden, Commercial Director of Origin Integrity Management, said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for us to work with the blue-chip industry partners and showcase our innovative technology. The Launch Academy will provide us with the insight and renewable industry market drivers that will massively accelerate our commercialisation. Being based here in the North East is testament to how well the regional supply chain can support the future of offshore wind.”

The Launch Academy North East initiative focuses on cleantech technology solutions across challenge areas such as digital applications for offshore assets, predictive maintenance, robotics and artificial intelligence and energy system management. The companies will have the opportunity to develop their innovations and demonstrate them to potential investors.

Source: Company Press Release