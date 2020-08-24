Topographic activities and engineering and geological studies in the areas identified for the wind power plant have been completed and studies on environmental and social impact assessment are ongoing

Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power install monitoring stations for a wind farm. (Credit: Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.)

According to the implementation agreement signed between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and “ACWA Power” company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 6 wind measuring and monitoring stations have been installed in areas where 240 MW wind power station to be constructed. 3 of the stations have been installed in Khizi, 3 in Absheron district. Wind measurements will be carried out in 9-12 months through these 100-meter-high stations and the optimal location of the turbines will be determined based on the results.

It is planned to build 40 wind turbines, each of which has a capacity of 6 MW, in Pirakashkul village of Absheron district and in the mountainous area of Sitalchay village of Khizi District. It is planned to install 17 wind turbines with a total capacity of 102 MW in Pirakashkul, and 23 wind turbines with a total capacity of 138 MW in the mountainous area near Sitalchay village of Khizi district.

Topographic activities and engineering and geological studies in the areas identified for the wind power plant have been completed. Studies on environmental and social impact assessment are ongoing.

The solar power plant with the capacity of 200 MW will be built in Garadagh and Absheron districts. Preliminary work is being done to conduct surveys and researches on environmental and social impact assessment in the areas allocated for the project.

It should be reminded that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed the Order on “Actions for implementing pilot projects on the use of renewable energy sources” on 05 December 2019. On 9 January 2020 the Ministry of Energy, “ACWA Power” of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Masdar of the United Arab Emirates concluded implementation agreements on implementing pilot projects for renewable energy.

