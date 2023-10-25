Sitka Gold has acquired a 100% interest in the Alpha Gold Project, located along the southeast projection of the prolific Cortez Gold Trend in Eureka County

Sitka has signed a contract with Midnight Sun Drilling. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay)

Sitka Gold Corp. (“Sitka” or the “Company”) (CSE: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Midnight Sun Drilling Inc., a highly reputable drill contractor with over 50 years of experience, to carry out the next phase of drilling at its Alpha Gold Property located at the southeast end of the Cortez Trend, 40 kilometres southeast of the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez Mine Complex in Nevada. The company believes that there is significant potential for high grade gold mineralization within structures at the Horse Canyon Equivalent/Devil’s Gate contact and drilling designed to test these structures is expected to commence about November 1st.

“We are very excited to follow up on the successful results of last year’s work at Alpha Gold where drilling returned the best results to date and also significantly expanded the known footprint of the Carlin-type gold system we discovered(1)”, stated Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka. “Results from each successive round of drilling at Alpha Gold have continued to support our geological modeling and demonstrate that Alpha Gold has the geological framework required for the discovery of a major Carlin-type gold deposit. Drilling this year is designed to systematically test key target horizons within host rock that is present along the roughly 7.5 km NNW anticline trend at Alpha Gold. Recent interpretation of the drilling and surface work done to date has revealed that this new target area is the most probable zone to host gold values greater than 5 g/t and we aim to verify that potential with this upcoming drill program.”

Figure 1 shows the Alpha target concept in cross-section format at AG21-08 (15.2m @ 0.46g/t Au) and AG22-10 (21.3m @ 1.21g/t Au) where it is best defined by drilling. These holes define the east limb of an anticline approximately located by early surface mapping. Gold grade increases up-limb to the west. A surface mapped normal fault then drops the section down to the west. No drilling has yet tested the down-dropped side of this fault or the hinge and west limb of the anticline. The current, evolving exploration model anticipates peak grades in the hinge zone which should be characterized by more intense fracturing than the limbs. Red crosshatch on the figure highlights the intersection of key host rock horizons with the hinge zone, the most probable location of underground gold grades consistently in excess of 5 g/t. This model should be broadly applicable along the entire 7.5 km NNW anticline target trend on the Alpha Gold project. Testing will take place from the currently permitted drill sites along the northern 2 km of the target trend.

Figure 2 is a plan map showing proposed drill holes to test the hingeline target zone. High priority sites providing optimal angles on the target near holes 8 and 10 include the site of AG21-09 which encountered and was captured in karst cavities, resulting in severe sample recovery problems. Rocks adjacent to karst have yielded anomalous gold grades at Alpha and the cavities seem to reflect dissolution of carbonate rocks by pre- or post-mineral stage acidic fluids. AG22-09 cut 10.7 m @ 0.51 g/t Au in the immediate walls to the karst zone before completely losing all sample recovery. Holes drilled SW and secondarily NW from this site will directly test the western, down-dropped side of the Hingeline fault and the inferred hinge zone shown in Figure 1. The site of AG21-06 south of AG22-10 provides a target angle with potential to hit the Horse Canyon to Devils Gate host horizon first on the east side of the Hingeline fault, then cross the fault and hit the host horizon again on the downthrown side of the fault.

At the northern end of the target trend a hole is planned drilling SW from the site of AG21-03. AG21-03 produced a low grade, but exceptionally thick gold intercept (89.9 m @ 0.11 g/t Au) characterized by black passive silicification and jasperoid that is interpreted to be significantly off axis from the target zone. A thick intercept with much higher grade is possible from this hole and would be extremely important to proving the size and strength of the Carlin-type gold system at Alpha. Three additional sites north of AG21-03 in the large essentially untested segment of the trend north of AG21-03 and south of AG21-09 are also important. Prior holes in this segment are both interpreted to be off the target axis but yielded good indications of the fringes of the system. AG21-04 cut 53 m @ 746 ppm arsenic. In AG21-03 the Horse Canyon to Devils Gate host horizon was mostly karsted out, but still produced 58 m @ 0.100 g/t Au and 329 ppm arsenic. This intercept may relate to the N-S structure near the collar which may also be important and is otherwise untested. Objectives of this drill program are to seek out the high-grade core of the Carlin-type gold system at Alpha and better define its geometry, distribution, and strength. This program will target the Horse Canyon to Devils Gate target horizon and provide additional target definition towards eventual testing of the McColley Canyon Fm (Goldrush Wenban 5 equivalent) target horizon below.

