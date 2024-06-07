Aramco awards a contract worth more than $1bn to Sinopec for the Master Gas System project expansion. (Credit: Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

Sinopec International Petroleum Services, a part of China-based Sinopec, has bagged a contract worth CNY7.9bn ($1.09bn) from Aramco pertaining to the Master Gas System project in Saudi Arabia.

The turn-key fixed-price contract is for the in-country procurement and construction of Packages 6 and 7 of the Phase 3 Pipeline Project Clusters.

Sinopec Oilfield Service, which is the parent company of Sinopec International Petroleum Services, stated that the mechanical completion under the contract is anticipated to occur on 31 May 2027.

The Phase 3 Pipeline Project Clusters represents the third phase in the development of Aramco’s natural gas pipeline project.

The proposed length of the main natural gas pipeline is approximately 2,630km, with an additional sales pipeline spanning about 1,340km.

Sinopec Oil Engineering and Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec Oilfield Service, is tasked with implementing Packages 6 and 7 of the pipeline projects under the contract.

Its responsibilities primarily involve providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the long-distance natural gas pipeline and associated facilities, totalling 696km for both lines.

The contractual construction period spans 1,275 days.

The Master Gas System allows Aramco to harness the potential of its gas reserves, delivering them to consumers to facilitate cleaner power generation and advance Saudi Arabia’s chemical industry. Aramco initiated the development of the Master Gas System in 1975, and by 1986, the network had expanded to encompass offshore fields.

Recently, GAS Arabian Services Company finalised two EPC contracts related to the Master Gas System with Aramco, totalling $202m.

India-based Kalpataru Projects International also won a contract for the project valued at over $906m for the execution of EPC work across three packages.