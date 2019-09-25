Signal Energy has partnered with Intersect Power for five solar projects, which could power 357,000 US households with clean energy

Image: Signal Energy to build 1.7GW solar plants in US. Photo: Courtesy of American Public Power Association/Unsplash

Signal Energy, a Chattanooga-based contractor in renewable energy, has announced that it will build five solar plants in California and Texas, with a total capacity of more than 1.7GW.

The company has partnered with Intersect Power to perform the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities for the solar plants.

The two companies have been working for the past 18 months on the design of the projects, which are expected to see the start of construction next year.

Signal Energy president Greg Pawson said: “Our relationship with the members of Intersect Power is built on many years of trust, collaboration and successful execution. The Intersect team has once again demonstrated that they are an innovative leader in the development and financial structuring of renewable energy projects.

“We are extremely proud to be chosen as its preferred EPC partner. Intersect Power brought us into their development process very early as a true partner, which provided the opportunity to jointly create the best solution for each project, resulting in the greatest value for the entire team.”

Details of the five solar projects to be built by Signal Energy

The five projects will be powered by more than 3.7 million solar modules, covering an area totaling nearly 38.8km². In total, the amount of energy generated by the plants will be enough to be supplied to nearly 357,000 US homes, while helping to offset nearly 2.75 million tonnes of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.

The 425MW solar plant will be located in Borden County, Texas. Construction at the plant will begin next February.

The 375MW plant in Culberson County, Texas, will be located east of El Paso. Its construction will begin next March.

A second project in Culberson County will have a capacity of 250MW. Construction of the plant will begin next June.

The 350MW project in Riverside County, California, will be located southeast of Los Angeles. The project’s construction will begin next June.

A second project in Riverside County will have a capacity of 300MW. The project’s construction is expected to begin next October.

Intersect Power CEO and cofounder Sheldon Kimber said: “Deep partnerships with the most innovative, reliable and collaborative suppliers gives us confidence that these power plants will reliably perform at the top end of expectations and maximize the financial returns to long-term equity investors and asset owners.”