Under the agreements, Siemens’ financing arm – Siemens Financial Services (SFS) – becomes a major shareholder in BECIS. At the same time, Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) will contribute technical expertise from its existing footprint in energy and performance services (EPS) projects to BECIS, complementing the latter’s experience in distributed energy generation solutions. BECIS will act as the investor, developer and operating partner, holding the assets on the balance sheet, while SI will be the technology provider.

EaaS is a business model that allows customers to partner with a solutions provider such as BECIS and pay for an energy service over time, without the need for any upfront capital investment. The long-term asset ownership resides with the solutions provider in this business model, in addition to the responsibility of deploying, constructing, operating and maintaining the assets. This offers the ability for end-to-end management of a customer’s energy infrastructure, typically utilizing a variety of elements, including renewable energy resources, waste heat recovery, storage systems, energy metering and beyond.

“Energy systems are changing along with the business models that underpin them. We want to accelerate more sustainable and distributed systems. Together with BECIS, we can support our customers with cutting-edge technology and flexible financing solutions,” said Cedrik Neike, managing board member of Siemens AG and CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “We’re creating a solution that mitigates risks, reduces operating costs, while driving adoption of sustainable energy options.”