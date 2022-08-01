The company will supply 14 of its SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines, each with 8MW of capacity, for the 112MW Ishikari offshore wind project, to be constructed around 5kms from the shore of the Ishikari Bay in Japan

SGRE wins offshore wind turbine order in Japan. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has received an offshore wind power order from Green Power Investment for 112MW Ishikari offshore wind power project in Japan.

As per the order, the German turbine maker will supply 14 of its SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines along with a 167m rotor, each with 8MW of capacity.

The order also includes a 15-year full-scope service agreement for the offshore wind project.

The Ishikari offshore wind project is planned to be constructed around 5km from the shore of Ishikari Bay in Hokkaido, Japan.

SGRE intends to commence the installation of the Ishikari offshore wind power project in July next year.

Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit CEO Marc Becker said: “Green Power Investment’s confidence in Siemens Gamesa is invigorating, and we’re eager to deliver the Ishikari project.

“We’ll build on our established onshore business in Japan, with close to 1GW already installed or under service. These offshore wind turbines and service agreement are an excellent opportunity to bring more clean, renewable energy into the country’s energy mix.

“Furthermore, it is a testament to our proven technology that our SG 8.0-167 DD machine is the first dedicated offshore wind turbine to receive ClassNK certification.”

SGRE said that its SG 8.0-167 DD turbine is specifically developed for offshore use, with a 167m diameter rotor, using B81 blades measuring 81.4m each.

The turbine is customised to address the local standards related to typhoons, seismic activities, 50Hz operation, and operation in high and low ambient temperatures.

In addition, the ClassNK certification confirms that the wind turbine meets the severe technical standards required for the project, said the company.

Siemens Gamesa Japan managing director Russell Cato said: “With more than 20 years of local experience, Siemens Gamesa is committed to the Japanese wind power market, and confident we can contribute to the local offshore wind industry.

“Together with Green Power Investment, we see abundant opportunities for supply chain and local employment, and we look forward to working with them on the Ishikari offshore wind power project.”