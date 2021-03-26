Contracts cover three wind farms in the Puglia region with a total capacity of 62 MW and one in Campania for 35 MW

Siemens Gamesa expands its presence in Italy. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.)

Siemens Gamesa will increase its wind energy capacity in Italy after reaching agreements with several customers to install four wind farms in the south of the country for a combined 97 MW. Siemens Gamesa currently has over 2 GW of installed capacity in the country.

The company signed two contracts with Alerion Clean Power, which include three wind farms in the Puglia region – Tre Confini, La Ficora and Cerignola. They will be equipped with 18 SG 3.4-132 turbines for a total capacity of 62 MW. These wind farms are scheduled to be commissioned in mid-2022 and the project includes a service agreement.

In addition, an agreement was reached with Renexia for the supply of 10 turbines of the same model, SG 3.4-132, to be installed at the Casalduni wind farm, located in the Campania region, with a capacity of 35 MW. This project, which will be commissioned in early 2022, includes a service agreement. The SG 3.4-132 turbine is particularly suitable for the medium-wind areas where these projects are located.

“The contracts signed in the last few weeks are important because they give a strong boost to our presence in Italy, where we are one of the leading turbine manufacturers, and because we are consolidating our relationship with our customers in the country. The almost 100 MW of new capacity will also contribute to a significant CO2 reduction and to the goals set out in Italy’s energy transition plan,” said Andrea Tolai Bartali, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa in Italy.

The 97 MW to be installed by Siemens Gamesa will have a positive impact on the environment. Specifically, the installed capacity of these four wind farms will provide electricity to 80,000 households and avoid the annual emission of 245,000 tonnes of CO2, i.e. the emissions produced by more than 140,000 vehicles. It would require the planting of 3.9 million trees to achieve this CO2 saving.

The commissioning of these wind farms will contribute to the objectives set by Italy in its energy transition plan. According to the Piano Nazionale Integrato Energia e Clima, the target set for 2030 is to achieve 30% of final energy use from renewables, compared with 20% in 2020. Italy has held four renewable energy auctions since 2020, which have resulted in a total of 1.3 GW being allocated to wind energy. These auctions should bring Italy closer to its 2030 target of having 18.4 GW of wind power installed, almost double the current 10 GW.

Source: Company Press Release