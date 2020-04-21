Siemens Gamesa will be responsible for the supply of 63 wind turbines to several customers including independent private investors to national and international utility companies

Siemens Gamesa to supply 184MW turbines to wind projects in Poland. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa has secured a contract for three projects totalling 184MW in Poland at the country’s last renewables auction round held in December last year.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the supply of 63 wind turbines to several customers including independent private investors to national and international utility companies.

The projects awarded follows five projects awarded previously during the 2018 auction with a capacity of 153MW.

The wind turbine manufacturer has secured the supply of wind turbines for eight projects with total capacity of approximately 337MW projects during the 2018 and 2019 auctions.

The power generated by the wind turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa for the eight projects is equivalent to power 530,000 homes.

Siemens Gamesa has installed more than 1GW of renewable energy capacity in Poland

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Onshore business chief regions officer Enrique Pedrosa said: “We are very pleased with our current success, in particular because we have been able to support the bids of a broad range of customers in the projects.

“Siemens Gamesa has established itself as a strong partner for developers and operators in Poland. We will continue to focus on close cooperation and high-quality technical solutions for this market.”

The firm, which has been operating in Poland since 2003, has installed a total capacity of more than 1GW of renewable energy.

At present, the wind turbine manufacturer will provide maintenance services of more than 600 turbines with a total capacity of 1.3GW.

Recently, Siemens Gamesa has secured a contract from innogy to supply turbines for the 342MW Kaskasi offshore wind farm project to be located in the German North Sea.