Siemens Gamesa has invested in a stock of Senvion parts in Australia, in order to offer improved service

Siemens Gamesa to provide O&M services to 135MW Senvion wind farm in Australia. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa has secured a 20-year contract to provide operation and maintenance (O&M) services for 135MW Senvion wind farm located in Australia.

The wind turbine manufacturer will be in charge of providing remote monitoring, supply chain access and specialty tooling, design and engineering support, along with software updates.

To ensure the performance and reliability of the turbines throughout the wind farm’s extended lifetime of 25 years, the firm will use the existing hardware and infrastructure at the site.

Siemens Gamesa invested in stock of Senvion parts in Australia

The company has invested in a stock of Senvion parts in Australia, in order to offer improved service to Senvion turbines.

The stock purchase is also expected to optimise the time required to service projects and make them more economical for customers.

Siemens Gamesa APAC region Service CEO Joris Mazille said: “Leveraging its 10-year expertise of servicing turbines of other manufacturers and our recent successful acquisition of Senvion’s European Services assets and Intellectual Property, Siemens Gamesa is uniquely positioned to serve our customers in all markets.

“This strong position in Asia Pacific is further strengthened by our growing investment in technical capability, a local service team and competitive parts stock in Australia, demonstrating our long-term commitment to enable customer success.”

The firm has closed the acquisition of selected assets from Senvion, a German wind turbine manufacturer, in January 2020.

The deal included significant part of the Senvion’s European onshore wind farm service business as well as all associated assets and operations.

It said that the transaction has helped the company to boost its multi-brand portfolio to approximately 10GW.

According to the Siemens Gamesa, it services approximately 72GW of wind turbines across the world.

It has installed over 8.4GW of onshore wind turbines in China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.