As per the amended domestic gas sales contract, a portion of the natural gas drawn from the Shell-operated Manatee field will be incorporated

Manatee field included in Shell and NGC’s amended gas sales contract. (Credit: The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited)

Shell Trinidad and Tobago and National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) have reached an agreement to amend their previously signed gas sales contract to include the former’s Manatee field.

As per the amended domestic gas sales contract (DGSC), a portion of the natural gas produced from the Shell-operated Manatee field will be incorporated. This will be after the sanctioning of the gas development project, located offshore Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).

NGC stated that the modified DGSC will enable the company to buy gas drawn from one of the largest offshore fields in Trinidad and Tobago. The state-owned firm intends to supply the gas from the Manatee field to the downstream sector across the medium term.

In 2019, the Trinidad and Tobago government and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela government entered into an agreement to permit each country to develop its share of hydrocarbon resources from the Loran-Manatee gas field independently.

The field spans the maritime border between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

NGC, in a statement, said: “Shell and NGC are both working assiduously to monetise this reserve – Shell as the operator responsible for development and production, and NGC as the entity that will facilitate receipt and processing of the gas via its Beachfield facility.”

Earlier this month, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley revealed that Shell had given financial approval for the Manatee field development, reported Reuters. However, a final investment decision (FID) is awaited.

The gas field is located in water depths of nearly 91m.

In March 2023, Shell Trinidad and Tobago awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract to McDermott for the Manatee gas development project. Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will deliver FEED services for a wellhead platform, shore approach, export pipeline system, midstream pipeline, and a control room to be located onshore.