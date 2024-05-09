The transaction will transfer all of Shell’s interest in Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore to CAPGC

Shell to sell interest in Singapore Energy and Chemicals Park to CAPGC. (Credit: Talpa from Pixabay)

Shell Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Shell plc, has reached an agreement to sell its Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore to CAPGC Pte. Ltd., a joint venture company between Chandra Asri Capital Pte. Ltd. and Glencore Asian Holdings Pte. Ltd. The transaction will transfer all of Shell’s interest in Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore to CAPGC.

“This agreement marks a significant step in Shell’s ongoing efforts to high-grade our Chemicals and Products business, and is a testament to our commitment to deliver more value with less emissions, as outlined at our Capital Markets Day last year.” said Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s Downstream, Renewable and Energy Solutions Director. “We are proud of our history at Bukom and Jurong Island and our contributions to the economic growth of Singapore in this sector in the past decades. Our commitment to Singapore remains steadfast and its importance as a regional hub for our marketing and trading business remains important. As Singapore continues to decarbonise, Shell looks forward to a continued partnership with the country, and with our customers in the region.”

Shell ran a competitive bid process to reach this milestone. Staff in Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore will continue their employment with CAPGC under the new ownership, providing continuity for staff and contributing to ongoing operational reliability and safety.

Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2024.

