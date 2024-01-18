The Victory field is expected to commence operations around 2025 and at its peak production, will generate sufficient gas to warm nearly 900,000 homes annually

Shell to move ahead with the development of the Victory gas field. (Credit: QR9iudjz0/Freeimages)

Shell UK, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, has made a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Victory gas field in the UK North Sea.

The development will involve a single subsea well connected to the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) network infrastructure.

Situated in Block 207/01a, approximately 47km northwest of the Shetland Islands and 110km southeast of the UK/Faroe median line, the Victory well location has a water depth of 169.3m.

The well will be linked through a new 16.2km, 14inch pipeline to one of the hot tap tees installed in the Greater Laggan Area system, which is operated by TotalEnergies.

The well will be controlled from TotalEnergies’ Edradour manifold, situated roughly 18 km to the west-southwest, utilizing a newly installed umbilical.

The Victory field is projected to commence operations around 2025 and at its peak, will generate sufficient gas to warm nearly 900,000 homes annually. This corresponds to approximately 150 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, equivalent to around 25,000 barrels of oil per day.

The majority of the field’s recoverable gas is anticipated to be extracted by the end of the decade.

Once operational, the field is anticipated to play a key role in supporting the supply of domestically produced gas for homes, businesses, and power generation in Britain.

Shell UK upstream senior vice president Simon Roddy said: “The UK North Sea is a critical national resource, providing a steady supply of the fuels people rely on today and strengthening the country’s energy security and resilience.

“Continued investment is required to sustain domestic production, which is declining faster than the UK’s demand for oil and gas.”

The gas from the Victory field will undergo processing at the Shetland gas plant before being transported via pipelines to the UK mainland, where it will enter the National Grid at St Fergus. Shell UK is actively involved in the development of the Acorn carbon capture and storage project at this location.

Since the Victory gas field will connect to established infrastructure, its operational emissions are expected to be lower compared to many existing gas fields in the UK North Sea, said Shell.

The company gained access to the field via its acquisition of Corallian Energy in late 2022.