The Manatee gas project in Trinidad and Tobago is expected to begin production in 2027. (Credit: QR9iudjz0/Freeimages.com)

Shell said that its subsidiary Shell Trinidad and Tobago has taken a final investment decision (FID) on the Manatee gas project, located off the east coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

The undeveloped gas field is part of the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA), which is a prolific gas-producing region in the Caribbean nation. Shell is already producing gas from the Dolphin, Starfish, Bounty, and Endeavour fields which are in ECMA.

Shell operates the Manatee project with a 100% working interest under the sub-Block 6D production sharing contract.

According to Shell, the Manatee gas project will enhance its integrated gas business competitively by leveraging development initiatives in the ECMA.

The project aims to supply backfill for Trinidad and Tobago’s Atlantic LNG facility, thereby increasing utilisation at current LNG plants to maximise Shell’s existing asset potential.

Slated to begin production in 2027, the Manatee gas project will include a normally unattended installation platform within the ECMA area.

The platform will feature eight development wells connected by a 110km, 32inch pipeline to the Shell-operated onshore Beachfield gas processing facility. From there, the gas will be exported to the Atlantic LNG facility and supplied to the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago for the domestic market.

Once operational, the Manatee project is projected to achieve peak production of around 604 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) or 104,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Shell integrated gas and upstream director Zoë Yujnovich said: “This project will help meet the increasing demand for natural gas globally while also addressing the energy needs of our customers domestically in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The investment bolsters our world-leading LNG portfolio in line with our commitment to invest in competitive projects that deliver more value with less emissions.”

In late 2023, McDermott was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the Manatee gas project. Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the design, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation, and commissioning of the wellhead platform, offshore and onshore gas pipelines.

The Loran-Manatee field was discovered in 1983 and appraised through four wells.

Loran refers to the portion of the field located in Venezuelan waters, while Manatee pertains to the section situated in Trinidad and Tobago waters.

In 2007, the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela signed a framework treaty encompassing all transboundary fields. In 2010, they further signed a unitisation agreement specifically for the Loran-Manatee field.