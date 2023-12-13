The phased campaign is designed to enhance the output from the Perdido spar production platform in the US Gulf of Mexico by drilling three wells in the Great White unit

Shell’s Perdido production platform in the Gulf of Mexico. (Credit: BSEE/Wikipedia)

Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of British oil and gas company Shell, has made the Final Investment Decision (FID) for a phased drilling campaign in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The campaign aims to boost production from the Perdido spar, a platform that serves three deepwater fields in the US Gulf of Mexico, Great White, Silvertip, and Tobago.

It is designed to deliver three wells in the Great White unit, which is operated by Shell Offshore with a 33.34% interest, alongside Chevron (33.33%) and BP (33.33%).

The three-well campaign is expected to produce up to 22000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from Perdido spar, which can produce up to 125,000boe/d at peak rates.

Shell Offshore said that the phased campaign is planned to be completed in April 2025.

Shell deep water executive vice president Rich Howe said: “Shell is the leading operator in the US Gulf of Mexico, and we continue to find ways to build on that position. By expanding our Perdido development, we continue to unlock the greatest value from this exceptional resource.”

Perdido Regional Host is a deepwater oil and gas development in the US Gulf of Mexico and has been operated by Shell since March 2010.

Shell owns a 35% working interest in the Perdido Regional Host, alongside Chevron USA with a 37.5% interest, 3C Perdido with a 26.5% interest, and BP Exploration & Production holding a 1% interest.

The oil and gas company said that the investment in Perdido spar reflects its commitment to the US Gulf of Mexico, where production is crucial for a reliable and secure energy supply.

Shell also said its US Gulf of Mexico production has the world’s lowest greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity compared to other IOGP oil- and gas-producing members.