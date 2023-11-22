More analysis of the collected data is necessary as per the company to assess the magnitude and recoverable potential of the discovery

Shell Egypt has engaged the Stena Forth mobile offshore drilling unit for carrying out the three well-drilling campaign in the Mediterranean Sea. (Credit: Stena Drilling US Inc.)

Shell Egypt, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, has announced making a hydrocarbon discovery in the North East El-Amriya block (also called Block 3) within the Egyptian sector of the Mediterranean Sea.

The gas discovery was made through the drilling of the Mina West well.

According to Shell Egypt, Mina West is the first of the three wells to be drilled as part of an exploration campaign.

The exploratory drilling occurred at approximately 250m below sea level in the offshore Nile Delta, revealing initial data that confirms the existence of a gas-bearing reservoir.

Additional analysis of the collected data is necessary as per the company to assess the magnitude and recoverable potential of the discovery.

Shell Egypt vice president and country chair Khaled Kacem said: “This discovery is an important step forward for Shell Egypt bolstering our growth aspirations and ongoing commitment as a key partner in Egypt’s energy landscape.

“Successful delivery of our current exploration campaign is part of Shell Egypt’s growth strategy. Shell, together with its partners, will continue to work towards safely and efficiently reaching the development phase of the block.”

The company had engaged the Stena Forth rig, a mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU), for the drilling campaign under a contract awarded to Stena Drilling in January 2023. The drilling initiative requires the implementation of managed pressure drilling (MPD) using the system owned and installed by Stena Drilling aboard the Stena Forth.

In September 2023, Shell, through its subsidiary BG International, entered into a farm out agreement (FOA) with Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration (KUFPEC).

Under the agreement, KUFPEC will take a 40% stake in the North East El-Amriya block, while Shell will keep the remaining stake of 60%, of the partner’s share with Egyptian Natural Gas (EGAS).

In May 2022, BG International signed a FOA with ExxonMobil Egypt (Upstream) to acquire a 100% stake in the North East El-Amriya block from the latter.