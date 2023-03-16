Dover will be developed as a sub-sea tie-back connection to the Shell-Appomattox production hub and is anticipated to commence production between late 2024 and early 2025, producing up to 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

Shell makes FID for Dover field. (Credit: Jethro Carullo on Unsplash)

Shell, through its subsidiary Shell Offshore, has taken the final investment decision (FID) on the Dover exploration field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Discovered in 2018, Dover field is located within Mississippi Canyon, around 170 miles (273km) offshore southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana in about 7,500ft of water.

It will be developed as a sub-sea tie-back connection to the Shell-Appomattox production hub, with two production wells with 17.5 miles (28km) flowline and riser.

Shell operates Appomattox with a 79% stake, alongside CNOOC owning the remaining 21% stake.

Dover is anticipated to commence production between late 2024 and early 2025 and produce up to 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Shell deepwater executive vice president Paul Goodfellow said: “Shell is a pioneer in the Norphlet reservoir with Appomattox, and we are building on our leading position in the reservoir with Dover.

“Last year we took FID on Rydberg, another subsea tieback to Appomattox, and Dover gives us an opportunity to add to our base in this prolific basin.”

According to Shell, US Gulf of Mexico production is among the lowest GHG intensity in the world compared to the other IOGP oil and gas-producing members.

The company aims to increase its investment in lower-carbon energy solutions to thrive through the energy transition, through its Powering Progress strategy.