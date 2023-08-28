Located nearly 252km north-west of Bintulu, Sarawak and 202km north-west from Miri, Sarawak, the Timi sweet gas field is being developed as part of the production sharing contract (PSC) for Block SK-318

Shell achieves first gas production from Timi sweet gas field development offshore Malaysia. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), a subsidiary of Shell, has achieved the first gas production at its Timi sweet gas field development off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia.

Located nearly 252km north-west of Bintulu, Sarawak and 202km north-west from Miri, Sarawak, the Timi sweet gas field is being developed as part of the production sharing contract (PSC) for Block SK-318.

Under the SK318 PSC, SSB is the operator of the project with a 75% stake. Other partners in the project are Petronas and Brunei Energy Exploration with 15% and 10% stakes, respectively.

The Timi platform is designed to produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of gas at peak production.

It will transport its gas through a new 80km pipeline to the F23 production hub.

Discovered in 2018, the sweet gas field development is expected to support future growth in the central Luconia area, off the coast of Sarawak.

According to Shell, the Timi sweet gas field development features the company’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is run by a solar and wind hybrid power system.

The unmanned platform will be 60% lighter in weight than a conventional tender-assisted drilling wellhead platform that relies on oil and gas for power.

Shell integrated gas and upstream director Zoe Yujnovich said: “Timi demonstrates we are delivering more value with less emissions. Bringing the project online is also an example of our focus on performance, discipline, and simplification.

”It shows our ability to innovate and deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable projects that support a balanced energy transition for Malaysia.”

Shell took the final investment decision (FID) on the Timi gas development project in 2021.