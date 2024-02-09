Set to begin in the early months of 2024, the project will cover a 4,600 km² area in the Bay of Bengal, utilizing the SW Empress to carry out the survey

Shearwater GeoServices wins 3D seismic survey contract for eastern offshore India from ONGC. (Credit: Wonita or Troy Janzen from Pixabay)

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (Shearwater) proudly announces it has been contracted by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for a survey project in the Cauvery Basin, located off the east coast of India. This project highlights Shearwater’s commitment to facilitating secure access to energy resources.

Set to begin in the early months of 2024, the project will cover a 4,600 km² area in the Bay of Bengal, utilizing the SW Empress to carry out the survey. This initiative underlines Shearwater’s role in supporting efficient and technologically advanced exploration activities in the region.

“We look forward to working with ONGC on another project, which underscores our solid relationship and track record in India. It reflects our mutual dedication to advancing exploration with precision and care.” IRENE WAAGE BASILI, CEO OF SHEARWATER

Source: Company Press Release