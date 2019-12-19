The survey is scheduled for Q1 2020 and is expected to take 2 months to complete

Shearwater GeoServices has secured hybrid node-streamer seismic survey contract in Malaysia. Credit: Shearwater GeoServices.

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce the award of hybrid node and towed streamer seismic survey by Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited. The survey is scheduled for Q1 2020 and is expected to take 2 months to complete.

The project covers approximately 1,000 sq. km of ocean bottom and towed streamer seismic on Repsol’s operated block offshore Peninsular Malaysia. The Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) SW Vespucci will acquire the seismic using Flexisource triple source in combination with Qmarine towed streamer and ocean bottom nodes.

“By combining ocean bottom and towed streamer seismic using an MPV we offer our customer an innovative and efficient hybrid solution for acquisition of high-quality seismic data at a field which already has numerous oil installations,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater.

“This is the second contract awarded to us in recent weeks in Southeast Asia and confirms our position in the region and the value we offer to our clients. Our strategy, to have a fleet with flexibility and critical mass, enables back-to-back operations for SW Vespucci in the region, maximizing vessel utilisation, minimizing global transit cost and lowering emissions,” Irene Waage Basili, continued.

Source: Company Press Release