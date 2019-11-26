The survey covers an area of approximately 600 sqkm in the western Black Sea

Image: Shearwater GeoServices has secured Black Sea 3D seismic acquisition contract. Photo: courtesy of Shearwater GeoServices.

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce the award of a seismic acquisition contract by Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell).

The survey covers an area of approximately 600 sqkm in the western Black Sea. The one-month project will commence in Q4 2019 and will be conducted by the Polar Empress.

“We are very pleased to receive this award by Shell which will employ the Polar Empress in continuation of other successful work offshore Turkey this season” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

Source: Company Press Release