Image: Shearwater GeoServices awarded largest-ever 4D campaign in the Asia Pacific region by Woodside. Photo: courtesy of Shearwater GeoServices.

Shearwater GeoServices Holding has secured a contract from Woodside for 4D seismic campaign in the Asia Pacific area covering up to six fields in Australia.

The Norway-based marine geophysical services company said that the campaign is spread across new 4D acquisition over the Pluto, Brunello, Laverda, Cimatti and Vincent fields with an option for one more field.

The 4D seismic programme will enhance Woodside’s understanding of the fields’ production performance during the course of time and offer data to guide future field developments.

The campaign is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Shearwater GeoServices CEO Irene Waage Basili said: “By using Isometrix, the world’s most advanced multi-sensor seismic acquisition technology, Woodside will get high-quality 4D seismic data to support future field activities.

“Our Isometrix equipped vessels have been the 4D towed-streamer technology of choice through the North Sea summer season, and we are very pleased to see Woodside choose this platform for their extensive 2019-2020 North West Australia 4D campaign.”

The seismic programme will be carried out using the Amazon Conqueror, one of the world’s most advanced seismic vessels, purpose-built for environmentally friendly seismic acquisition, and equipped with Isometrix, a multi-component multi-sensor seismic streamer system.

It is the second 4D seismic project awarded to Shearwater by Woodside

This is the second 4D seismic project awarded to Shearwater by Woodside following the baseline 4D programme in Senegal earlier in 2019.

In November, Shearwater had been given a conditional letter of award for a 2D seismic acquisition and fast-track processing project by Total E&P South Africa.

The survey at block 11B-12B would be Shearwater’s first project offshore South Africa.

Prior to that in September, Shearwater was awarded a 3D Isometrix seismic survey by Colombia’s Ecopetrol.

The survey covers 2,000km2 of 3D seismic offshore Colombia on Ecopetrol’s Block COL-5.