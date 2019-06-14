Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ) completed a 16.4MW solar power plant in Khushight Khundii, Sergelen district, Tuv province, Mongolia with partners including renewable energy company Sermsang Power Corporation and Tenuun Gerel Construction.

Image:Sharp builds solar plant in Mongolia.Photo: Courtesy of Sebastian Ganso/Pixabay.

The power plant is located approximately 14 km southwest of the New Ulaanbaatar International Airport, which is currently under construction. Plans are to supply the electricity generated by the power plant to the central grid system which connected also capital of Ulaanbaatar and the new airport. In general, the longer the distance between a power plant and the facilities it is supplying, the greater the electricity loss. However, this new power plant will be able to efficiently supply electricity to the new airport and urban parts of Ulaanbaatar, areas predicted to see rising electricity consumption.

This power plant was constructed after selection as one of the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) Model Projects financially supported by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan.

The project is implementing under the cooperation between the Government of Mongolia and Japan. The 16.4 MW-dc solar power plant will generate 23,134 MWh per year, thus allowing reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of 18,438 t-CO2 per year.

Mongolia’s government aims to have renewable energy account for 30% of the country’s energy mix by 2030, representing a 14% drop in greenhouse gas emissions compared to a BAU scenario. Sharp remains committed to spreading the use of renewable energy in Mongolia.

Source: Company Press Release