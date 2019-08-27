AquaVenture is a multinational provider of WAAS solutions that provide customers a reliable and cost-effective source of clean drinking and process water

Image: Seven Seas Water extends water supply agreement in Bahamas. Photo: Courtesy of Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

Seven Seas Water, an operating segment of AquaVenture Holdings, a leader in Water-as-a-Service (WAAS) solutions, announced that it has extended its agreement with its customer in The Bahamas by 9 years. Under this agreement, the Company will continue delivering potable water and wastewater treatment services to the Emerald Bay development in Great Exuma, The Bahamas. In addition, the Company will be performing certain equipment upgrade services for the customer.

Olaf N. Krohg, CEO of Seven Seas Water, commented: “We are pleased to announce the execution of this agreement, which extends our relationship with a valued customer we have served since 2009. This is our second contract extension and exemplifies the long-term relationships we seek to develop with our customers. We look forward to continuing to provide high levels of service under this contract for the next decade.”

AquaVenture is a multinational provider of WAAS solutions that provide customers a reliable and cost-effective source of clean drinking and process water primarily under long-term contracts that minimize capital investment by the customer. AquaVenture is composed of two operating platforms: Quench, a leading provider of filtered water systems and related services with approximately 150,000 units installed at institutional and commercial customer locations across the U.S. and Canada; and Seven Seas Water, a multinational provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions, providing more than 8.5 billion gallons of potable, high purity industrial grade and ultra-pure water per year to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

Source: Company Press Release