British independent oil and gas company Serica Energy has announced the spud of the Columbus 23/16f-CDev1 development well in the UK Central North Sea.

The Maersk Resilient Heavy Duty Jack Up rig is being used to drill the well to a total depth of 17,600ft.

The drilling operations are expected to be conducted for a period of around 70 days.

Located 35km north east of the Shearwater production facilities, the Columbus development area is estimated to contain undeveloped 2P reserves of more than 14 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

With a stake of 50%, Serica is the operator of the Columbus development. Waldorf Production UK and Tailwind Mistral are its partners, with a stake of 25% each.

The Columbus development area is planned to be drained by a single producing well tied into the existing Arran to Shearwater pipeline.

Serica Energy stated: “After drilling this development well, an open-hole sand-screen completion will be installed and a short clean-up flow and well test will be performed to provide production data and prepare for flowing into the export system. The well will then be suspended.”

Production from the Columbus development is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is estimated to have average gross production of around 7,000 boe/d, with more than 70% of it containing gas.

The development well will be connected to the Arran pipeline later in the year. The pipeline will be used to export Columbus production along with Arran Field production.

The gas and liquids will be separated after the production reaches the Shearwater platform. The gas will be exported through the SEGAL line to St Fergus, while the liquids through the Forties Pipeline System to Cruden Bay.

