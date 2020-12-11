The scope of the study is to evaluate the break-even point of an alternating current (HVAC) transmission design versus that of a direct current (HVDC) transmission design in two dimensions

Large-scale offshore wind farms are trending up in size as well as distance from connection onshore these days. A key technological aspect that is heavily influenced by this change is the transmission system, i.e. the technology used to transmit the generated wind power to the connection point onshore. This topic is the backbone of the study that Semco Maritime has won.

The scope of the study is to evaluate the break-even point of an alternating current (HVAC) transmission design versus that of a direct current (HVDC) transmission design in two dimensions. The first dimension is the size of the wind farm (power output) and the second dimension is the distance to the connection point onshore. The output of the study will be technical concepts and life cycle costs for both solutions, i.e. capital investment needed and operational expenditures for the life time of the asset.

Semco Maritime has been part of the offshore wind transmission industry since the early 2000s through engineer-procure-construct (EPC) projects with long-term partners Bladt Industries and ISC Consulting Engineers, as well as through offshore engineering studies related to high-voltage transmission, offshore foundation, substation structures, geotechnical assessments and high-voltage sea cabling.

“We are very proud to have been selected for this exciting study as we recognise the increased need for performing these crucial evaluations at the very early concept stage of large-scale offshore wind farms located far off the coast”, says Tommy Flindt, Director of Engineering & Technology, Offshore Wind, Semco Maritime. “Given our 18+ years of experience within offshore wind transmission systems, we are confident that we can deliver this study with the needed accuracy, providing the input required for the right business decision-making for our client”.

The identity of the parties involved in the study as well as site location are considered confidential information.

Source: Company Press Release