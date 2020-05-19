Sekab and Praj Industries in collaboration to accelerate a green transition

Praj industries will through this collaboration help to scale up, integrate and optimize the unique CelluAPP technology platform developed by Sekab. The CelluAPP being the latest in coniferous residue conversion into biofuels, green chemicals and bio-based materials.

Praj Industries operates in over 75 countries and has a long experience in delivering ethanol plants based on agricultural residues. Praj Industries has a broad engineering expertise that further strengthens Sekab. Today, Praj can offer a variety of technology solutions that enable a fossil-free transition.

“Global climate action is a must, and through this work, Sekab and Praj can offer solutions for the production of sustainable biofuels, materials and biochemicals. The market includes, and is not limited by the Nordic countries, the USA, Canada and other boreal regions around the world where softwood residues are an unused resource,” says Tomas Nilsson CEO, Sekab.”

Since 2004, Sekab has focused on pretreating residual products from the forest through continuous operation at the demo plant in Örnsköldsvik. The CelluAPP technology platform makes it possible to process almost all forms of biomass into environmentally friendly, high-quality and marketable chemical products, biogas and lignin. The technology utilizes residual products from the forest, which today are not used to their full potential.

“Sekab can offer unique process solutions through license sales for pre-treatment, enzymatic saccharification and fermentation technology for forestry residues that can be applied both in new and existing plants but CelluAPP technology needs to be realized on a commercial scale and where Praj will be a very good complement to Sekab” says Monica Normark , Executive Vice President, Sekab E-Technology.

Sekab now offers green chemicals and biofuels produced on bioethanol. This collaboration becomes extremely important by putting the technology Sekab developed specifically for forestry residues such as sawdust from softwood into action in order to further increase bioethanol production globally.

“Renewable chemicals and biofuels made from renewable ethanol instead of fossil oil play an important role in a fossil-free future. Customers’ interest in renewable chemicals and biofuels has increased significantly in recent years, says Tomas Nilsson, CEO Sekab”.

Tomas Nilsson ends with, “This collaboration is simply great! Here we have two technology companies come together that have worked for decades on two different continents but with the same ulterior motives. The goal being the reduction of our climate footprint for future generations through the development of novel technical solutions.”