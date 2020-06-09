Adani Solar will also establish 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity in India 2022

Adani’s 780MWp Kamuthi solar project. (Credit: Adani Green Energy)

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has selected India’s Adani Green Energy for a manufacturing-linked solar agreement that involves the construction of 8GW of solar projects.

The $6bn project, which would create 400,000 direct and indirect jobs, is expected to displace 900 million tons of CO2 over its lifetime.

Adani said that most of the project capacity is planned to be spread across different locations while 2GW of the project capacity will be installed on a single site.

First 2GW of solar capacity to be commissioned by 2022

Adani Green plans to commission the first 2GW of solar generation capacity by 2022 and the subsequent 6GW capacity through 2025.

The firm will also establish 2GW of additional solar cell and module manufacturing capacity by 2022.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said: “In today’s world, climate adaptation cannot be considered independent of economic development priorities and both job creation as well as decarbonization must be simultaneous objectives.

“The fact that renewable power will transition into becoming the world’s cleanest and most economical fuel is a foregone conclusion and the Adani Group intends to play a leading role in this journey.”

By 2025, Adani aims to have 25GW of installed renewable capacity. The plan entails a total investment of $15bn over the next five years in the renewable energy sector.

The latest award brings Adani Green’s renewables capacity under operation, construction or under contract to 15GW.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India is owned by India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Last year, Adani Green Energy signed a securities purchase agreement for the acquisition of 205MW operating solar assets of Essel Green Energy and Essel Infraprojects.