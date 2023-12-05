Under the terms of the contract, BrasFELS, a member of the Seatrium Group, will modify the topside modules of an FPSO for the Equinor-operated Raia project in Brazils

BrasFELS will modify FPSO for Raia project in Brazil. (Credit: Seatrium Limited)

Singapore-based shipyard company Seatrium, previously known as Sembcorp Marine, has secured a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) fabrication contract from Japanese shipbuilding company MODEC.

Offshore Frontier Solutions, a MODEC Group company, has awarded the contract to BrasFELS Shipyard (BrasFELS), a member of the Seatrium Group.

Under the contract, Seatrium is responsible for fabrication works on parts of the topside modules of an FPSO for the Raia project in Brazil.

The Raia project is operated by Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor, on behalf of the consortium in the Raia project.

BrasFELS’ scope of work includes the fabrication of vapour recovery unit/ flare knockout, oil separation and stabilisation modules, along with flowline circulation, metering, and utility systems.

Seatrium Oil and Gas (Americas) executive vice president Marlin Khiew said: “We are pleased to partner with MODEC on yet another FPSO topside modules fabrication project, affirming Seatrium’s position as a leading global player in FPSO newbuilds and conversions.

“Over the years, we have leveraged our deep engineering expertise, international yard footprint and strong track record to deliver over 260 Floating Production Unit (FPU) and FPSO conversions & newbuilds, solidifying our market leadership in this product segment.”

Seatrium’s BrasFELS shipyard, located in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is expected to begin work on the project in the first quarter of 2024.

Once completed, FPSO Raia will have the capacity to process 126,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 16 million cubic meters of gas per day and store two million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be deployed in a large ‘pre-salt’ area at the southern part of Campos Basin, around 200km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The contract represents the eighth collaboration between BrasFELS and MODEC, which started with the fabrication and integration of topside modules for FPSO Cidade de Sao Paulo, in 2011.