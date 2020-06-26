A team of geologists from Axiom Exploration Group are now onsite to review the 5,161 meters of drill core from 37 historical drill holes

Searchlight Resources commences 2020 exploration at English Bay Gold Project.

Searchlight Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has commenced its 2020 exploration program at the English Bay Gold Project, located 10 kilometers north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

“We are excited to be back working on our projects in Saskatchewan,” said Stephen Wallace, CEO of Searchlight. “The Company is now well positioned with a strong treasury, and a robust gold market, and focused on fully executing our exploration plans on our high-grade gold targets near La Ronge and Flin Flon”

A team of geologists from Axiom Exploration Group are now onsite to review the 5,161 meters of drill core from 37 historical drill holes, with plans to relog, sample, collect XRF data from selected high-grade drill holes and complete geological modelling. In addition, the exploration technical team will visit the English Bay Gold Property, located 10 kilometers north of La Ronge, to pinpoint past drill sites and determine access for future drilling.

This preliminary work and due diligence are in preparation for additional exploration which will include:

During July and August 2020, execute a summer geophysical survey (UAV MAG) across the property to assist in drill targeting /vectoring.

During September – October 2020, complete geological modelling, drill hole final targeting and commence drilling to validate historical high-grade intercepts.

English Bay Gold Project

The English Bay high grade gold project is located approximately 10 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, alongside highway 102, and which was previously explored from 1997 – 2002 and in 2013, with 37 drill holes totaling 5,161 meters. Multiple high-grade gold drill intersections over a 400m of strike length were discovered including:

2.10 oz/t gold over 4 feet (72.00 g/t Au over 1.2 metres) in DDH CSP-16

1.85 oz/t gold over 4.5 feet (63.43 Au g/t over 1.4 metres) in DDH CSP-03

1.39 oz/t gold over 4 feet (47.66 g/t Au over 1.2 metres) in DDH CSP-13

0.569 oz/t gold over 9 feet (19.51 g/t Au over 2.8 metres) in DDH CSP-04

