Image: SeaPlanner to support construction of Yunlin offshore wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of SeaRoc Group.

Leading Marine Management System, SeaPlanner has been selected to support the construction of Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm, as part of SeaRoc’s strategic partnership with Mercuries Data System (MDS) who are contracted to deliver communications and marine coordination software and hardware for the project.

The SeaPlanner Marine Management System will be deployed for use by the construction project team to coordinate all personnel and marine logistics for the 640MW project, located approximately 8km off the coast of Yunlin County, Taiwan. SeaPlanner provides an integrated solution for managing safety and efficiency on the project, including inductions, personnel certification management, vessel and personnel tracking, all viewable from an interactive map of the project site.

The Yunlin project is 73% owned by wpd and 27% owned by a Sojitz Corp led consortium, including The Chugoku Electric Power Company, Chudenko Corporation, Shikoku Electric Power and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation.

Commenting on the support, Managing Director of SeaPlanner, Steve Pears said: “SeaPlanner is currently employed on a significant percentage of the world’s offshore wind turbines and we are pleased to extend our coverage and support MDS on this milestone project.”