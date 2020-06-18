The electricity generated by the 114-Seagreen turbines over 27km off the Angus coast will be transmitted via subsea cables to a landfall point at Carnoustie

Seagreen welcomes Angus Council decision. (Credit: Bente Jønsson from Pixabay)

Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, Seagreen, received great news today as Angus Council approved two applications for the project’s cable route.

The decisions, made at the Angus Council’s Development Standards Committee meeting, will allow for works to begin along the consented cable route from landfall at Carnoustie to Tealing.

Lis Royle, Seagreen’s Lead Consent Manager, said: “We are delighted to receive the news from Angus Council and would like to thank them for their continued support and patience with us as we work to deliver Scotland’s single largest source of renewable energy.”

It is expected that the works will begin this Summer.

The electricity generated by the 114-Seagreen turbines over 27km off the Angus coast will be transmitted via subsea cables to a landfall point at Carnoustie. Once ashore, the electricity will then be transmitted from Carnoustie via 19km of underground cables to the site’s dedicated substation at Tealing.

Lis added: “Normally this would mark the beginning of drop-in events in local halls around the Angus area to share information on our plans and provide an opportunity for local residents to come and speak to us and ask any questions, however, this is currently not possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are committed to ensuring everyone who is interested has the opportunity to speak with us even though we can’t meet face-to-face.

“We will start our engagement soon through a number of channels including mail-drops, newspapers, web information and telephone calls instead. We would encourage anyone with an interest or questions about the route to get in touch with us via the Seagreen website so we can ensure we keep you up-to-date as our plans move forward.”

The news follows on from Seagreen reaching final investment decision at the beginning of the month, giving the project the greenlight to help kick-start Scotland’s green recovery and welcoming a new project partner, Total. Since then Seagreen has confirmed a number of key contracts for the project, including MHI Vestas as the turbine supplier and Subsea 7 for the installation of the inter-array cables and foundations.

Source: Company Press Release