The equipment was used on a recently completed project for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the United Arab Emirates

Image: Seabed Geosolutions has signed a contract to sell the entirety of its shallow water ocean bottom cable (OBC) recording equipment. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

Seabed Geosolutions announces that it has signed a contract to sell the entirety of its shallow water ocean bottom cable (OBC) recording equipment for around US$ 10 million. This equipment was used on a recently completed project for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the United Arab Emirates.

Stephan Midenet, CEO of Seabed Geosolutions: ’The sale of our last cable-based system completes the transformation of Seabed Geosolutions into a pure ocean bottom node (OBN) company. We are now largely focused around our Manta® suite of technologies, comprised of both a proprietary node and deployment systems, and which has been designed to deliver leading efficiencies in all water depths.’

Seabed Geosolutions will continue to leverage its unrivalled shallow water expertise through innovative technology approaches and cost-effective business models, with a strong focus on the Middle East.

