The well is now under production test, with first gas achieved on 27 April 2022

SDX Energy announces SD-5X well tie-in and production start-up at South Disouq concession, Egypt. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

SDX Energy Plc (AIM: SDX), the MENA-focused energy company, is pleased to announce the completion of the tie-in of the SD-5X Warda well (SDX Working Interest: 36.85%) to the CPF via the SD-4X flow-line approximately one month ahead of schedule.

The well is now under production test, with first gas achieved on 27 April 2022. After the initial flow period, there will be a short shut-in of 12 hours, followed by the main flow period of five days at rates of 8, 10 and 12 MMscf/d. Post the main flow period, SD-5X will be shut-in for 10 days to monitor the pressure build-up before being opened up to flow continuously to the CPF.

Mark Reid, CEO of SDX, commented:

“I am pleased to announce the tie-in of the SD-5X well so soon after the well was completed. The well is now contributing to production and cash flow from this asset much earlier than originally anticipated and is testament to the ability of the SDX operations and field teams. Once the long-term production profile for the well has been established, we will revise our 2022 production guidance if appropriate.”

Source: Company Press Release