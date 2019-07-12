Scout Clean Energy, a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, is the developer, owner and operator for the Bitter Ridge project

Image: Scout completes power purchase agreement with Constellation. Photo: Courtesy of InspiredImages from Pixabay.

Scout Clean Energy has announced the signing and completion of a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Constellation, an Exelon company, for the Bitter Ridge wind farm.

Scout and Constellation have signed the PPA for the long-term purchase of approximately 80% of the renewable energy and capacity generated by the Bitter Ridge wind farm in Jay County, Indiana, US.

The Bitter Ridge project is planned to be located on a site spanning approximately 10,000 acres in Jay County.

Scout has all approvals for the wind project

Scout said that in September 2018, it secured final approvals to start construction on Bitter Ridge Wind Farm.

In addition, the project is designed to be commissioned with approximately 52 wind turbines, for an installed capacity of 130MW.

Scout Clean Energy CEO and founder Michael Rucker said: “We are excited to announce our agreement with Constellation to purchase power from the Bitter Ridge Wind Farm for the next 15 years. Constellation has agreed to purchase both renewable energy production and capacity that will be generated and made available by the Bitter Ridge Wind Farm once built and operational.

“Their long-term purchase commitment demonstrates why Constellation is one of America’s leading clean energy providers. The PPA with Constellation is one of the final steps for the project to begin construction and commercial operation. We expect to confirm the appointment of our construction financiers and tax equity finance providers shortly and to move swiftly to financial close.”

Scout said that it has signed firm purchase orders for the supply of 52 of the GE 2.82 series wind turbines and has also signed a balance of plant construction services agreement with Mortenson.

The Bitter Ridge project is expected to start construction later in 2019, with an expected in-service date of September 2020.

Rucker added: “Scout is excited to offer this economic benefit to our landowner partners and to the broader Jay County community. We look forward to being an active contributor to the community for many years to come.”

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Scout is a renewable energy development company developing a 2.4GW portfolio of wind energy projects across 10 US states.