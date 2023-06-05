This three-year contract to provide O&M for the 17MW site consisting of 13 Siemens turbines is another great step in building RES’ relationship with ScottishPower Renewables

ScottishPower Renewables select RES for O&M contract. (Credit: Renewable Energy Systems Ltd)

RES selected as Operations and Maintenance contractor for Northern Ireland wind farm.

The world’s largest independent renewable energy company, RES, has been appointed by ScottishPower Renewables to deliver O&M services for Callagheen Wind Farm, situated in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. This three-year contract to provide O&M for the 17MW site consisting of 13 Siemens turbines is another great step in building RES’ relationship with ScottishPower Renewables.

ScottishPower Renewables, part of the Iberdrola group, has over 40 operational wind farms producing over 3,000 MW of clean electricity. In 2022, RES secured an O&M contract with ScottishPower Renewables to conduct remedial repairs on their heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) unit at the East Anglia ONE onshore substation, near Ipswich. In 2020, RES was also awarded the EPC and O&M contracts for ScottishPower Renewables’ 50MW Gorman Energy Storage project located near Stackallan, County Meath in the Republic of Ireland. Moreover, RES also recently obtained a contract with Ailes Marines, who are 100% owned by Iberdrola, to deliver O&M services on the offshore substation at Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France.

Simon Deacon, Operations and Maintenance Director UK&I, said: “This new contract signifies a strengthening partnership between RES and ScottishPower Renewables. We’ve been operating in Ireland since the early 1990s and have developed and/or built 28 windfarms with a total generation capacity of over 500MW, as well as providing support services to over 250 MW of onshore wind for customers. We’re confident our O&M team, sustained by our warehouse and workshop facilities in Letterkenny, will increase this site’s operational efficiency and ultimately improve the delivery of clean energy.”

Joe Mitchell, Head of Operations at ScottishPower Renewables, added: “ScottishPower Renewables are pleased to appoint RES as O&M provider at Callagheen Windfarm. Constructed in 2006, we’re looking forward to working with RES again to maximise our asset by ensuring it is safely and efficiently operating after 17 years of renewable energy production.”

