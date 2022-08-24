Once fully operational, Seagreen will become the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland

Seagreen is located 27km off the coast of Angus in Scotland. (Credit: Julia Schwab from Pixabay)

The Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland has entered production phase with the commissioning of the first wind turbine.

Located 27km off the coast of Angus in Scotland, Seagreen is owned by TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables. It is being developed in 59m water depth, making it one of the deepest fixed bottom wind farms in the world.

The $4.3bn project is expected to become fully operational in the first half of next year.

It will feature a total of 114 turbines with a combined capacity of 1,075MW. The offshore farm will generate around 5 terawatt hours (TWh) of renewable electricity annually, enough to power more than 1.6 million homes.

Once fully operational, Seagreen will become the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Commenting on first power generation, TotalEnergies Renewables senior vice-president Vincent Stoquart said: “We are delighted to announce the start of power generation from Seagreen, our first offshore wind steps in the UK North Sea.

“This marks a new step in the development of TotalEnergies’ offshore activities capacity. This milestone will contribute directly to our objective of reaching 35 GW of renewable electricity capacity worldwide by 2025.”

SSE Renewables Offshore Wind director Paul Cooley said: “We often talk about key milestones along a project’s journey, and Seagreen has had a number to date, but to see this turbine turning in the North Sea and to have reached first power safely, is a fantastic achievement for everyone connected to the project.

“The project has already brought several benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and, once completed, Seagreen will make a significant contribution to Scotland and the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets.”

TotalEnergies has a 51% stake in the Seagreen project, while the remaining 49% interest is with SSE Renewables.

