SBM Offshore divests minority interest in FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão project. (Credit: Jason Weeks from Pixabay)

Following the announcement on November 30 2021, with respect to the signature of the contracts for FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that it has entered into a shareholder agreement with its long standing business partners Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

MC and NYK have acquired a respective 25% and 20% ownership interest in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. SBM Offshore is operator and will remain the majority shareholder with 55% ownership interest.

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão is currently under construction. The FPSO will be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, 160 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro, under a 22.5-year lease and operate contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras). The Mero Unitized field is operated by Petrobras (38,6%) in partnership with Shell Brasil (19,3%), TotalEnergies (19,3%), CNPC (9,65%), CNOOC Limited (9,65%), and Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. – PPSA (3,5%) as the Federal Union representative in non-contracted areas.

First oil is expected in 2025.

Source: Company Press Release