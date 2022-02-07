The Group’s wholly owned subsidiary Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd, was awarded the contract in March 2019.

SAPURA ENERGY ISSUES NOTICE OF TERMINATION FOR YUNLIN PROJECT. (Credit: Erich Westendarp from Pixabay.)

Sapura Energy Berhad today announced that it has issued a termination notice to Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. in respect of a contract for the transportation and installation of monopiles at the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

As advised by external international counsels, Sapura Energy has an immediate right to legally and contractually terminate the contract.

“Negotiations with Yunneng to remedy the breach began in November last year,” said Sapura Energy Group CEO Datuk Anuar Taib. “Since we exhausted all avenues for an amicable solution, we made the tough decision to terminate the contract in the best interest of the Group.”

The project was initially expected to be completed in September 2020, but completion was delayed to September 2023 following unresolved technical and operational issues not attributable to Sapura Energy. These changes significantly altered the basis of the contract.

Following the termination notice, Sapura Energy will pursue its claims via the dispute resolution process prescribed in the contract, namely arbitration under the German Institution of Arbitration in Bremen, Germany.

Source: Company Press Release