Santos will supply more than 16 petajoules of gas from its Varanus Island processing operations over three years from 2021.

Santos signs new gas deal with WA-based Kleenheat. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

Santos, Western Australia’s biggest domestic gas producer, today announced a new gas sales agreement to supply natural gas to Western Australian energy solutions provider, Kleenheat.

Kleenheat is part of Wesfarmers Chemical, Energy and Fertilisers (WesCEF), a group of businesses that will also utilise the gas.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said the agreement further cemented Santos’ position as the leading supplier of clean, affordable and reliable energy in Western Australia.

“In these challenging economic times, this agreement with one of Western Australia’s largest users of natural gas is good for Kleenheat, good for Santos and good for WA, supporting local jobs and business opportunities, and demonstrating our confidence in WA’s future,” Mr Gallagher said.

“Santos supplies approximately 45 per cent of the State’s domestic gas requirements and we are committed to investing in exploration and development of new domestic gas supplies to meet the energy needs of WA households and businesses for the long term.”

