A vendor-managed inventory will also be set up on the customer site, together with a service team to provide a 24-hour service support

Sandvik receives major order for surface drills rigs in West Africa. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has received an order to a value of approximately 125 MSEK for equipment, parts, service and rock tools from Engineers and Planners (E&P), mining contractors for Goldfield’s Ghana Darmang Mine.

The order, financed by Sandvik Customer Finance, consists of 17 surface drill rigs including; Pantera DP1500i, Leopard DI550 and the recently launched Leopard DI650i. Deliveries are expected to be completed by January 2021. A vendor-managed inventory will also be set up on the customer site, together with a service team to provide a 24-hour service support.

This deal comes on the back of similar sales to the same customer of 20 units of DP1500i in 2018, for Gold Fields Ghana’s Tarkwa Mine. This brings the total fleet sold to Engineers and Planners in the last three years to 44 surface drill rigs.

“We have had a good cooperation with Engineers & Planners and they run a very large fleet of Sandvik surface drill rigs. This contract shows further confidence in our strong offering and demonstrates our capability to provide excellent equipment and service solutions.”, says Nuhu Salifu, Vice President Sales Area West Africa, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology.

Source: Company Press Release